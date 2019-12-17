u.s. & world

Russian spy ship spotted 'operating in an unsafe manner' off southeastern US: Coast Guard

Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners after receiving reports that a Russian ship had been operating unsafely off the Eastern Seaboard.

"This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements," Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said.

Other vessels in the area should "maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel," the Coast Guard warned.

The Coast Guard did not say exactly where the ship, the RFN Viktor Leonov, was located, only that it had been reported within USCG Sector Jacksonville's Area of Responsibility. That area encompasses 40,000 square miles of water and 190 miles of coastline in Florida and Georgia.

A U.S. Navy destroyer is shadowing the Russian ship, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The Leonov carries electronic surveillance equipment and some weapons for self-defense, ABC News reported following a 2017 sighting. It "is not armed with any types of weapons that would present a threat to the US homeland or population," a Pentagon official said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Teen found safe after being snatched in front of her mom
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowners behind reservoirs to be compensated for Harvey floods
Robbers scared off by man's gun-toting wife in west Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
H-E-B opens Third Ward's new grocery store in 3 decades
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
Amazon blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx shipping
Chilly Tuesday with freezing temps possible Wednesday morning
Show More
Teen found safe after being snatched in front of her mom
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
Why people love coming to this iconic bar in Montrose
Free tuition offered to Texas students at this university
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
More TOP STORIES News