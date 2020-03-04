Runoff likely in hotly contested District 22 race for GOP

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a wide open race for the U.S. Congress District 22 seat as Texans votes are tallied.For the first time in over a decade, Republican Pete Olson is not on the ballot for the District 22 seat, which encompasses northern Brazoria County and portions of Fort Bend and Harris counties.With 15 Republicans and four Democrats vying for the spots, and five of those candidates being from Pearland, there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of.Around 8:45 p.m., with 1% of the precincts reporting, Democrat Sri Kulkarni was in lead with 59% of the votes.Of the Republicans, as many Fort Bend County residents expected, Sheriff Troy Nehls, who has been Fort Bend County's top cop since 2013, is leading with 43%.The GOP race will likely head into a runoff.In District 22, about two-thirds of the voting population is in Fort Bend County.While this means Pearland and Brazoria County are not the dominant presence in the voting population, the results from this election will still influence county politics.