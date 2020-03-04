Politics

Runoff likely in hotly contested District 22 race for GOP

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a wide open race for the U.S. Congress District 22 seat as Texans votes are tallied.

For the first time in over a decade, Republican Pete Olson is not on the ballot for the District 22 seat, which encompasses northern Brazoria County and portions of Fort Bend and Harris counties.

With 15 Republicans and four Democrats vying for the spots, and five of those candidates being from Pearland, there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of.

Around 8:45 p.m., with 1% of the precincts reporting, Democrat Sri Kulkarni was in lead with 59% of the votes.

Of the Republicans, as many Fort Bend County residents expected, Sheriff Troy Nehls, who has been Fort Bend County's top cop since 2013, is leading with 43%.

The GOP race will likely head into a runoff.

In District 22, about two-thirds of the voting population is in Fort Bend County.

While this means Pearland and Brazoria County are not the dominant presence in the voting population, the results from this election will still influence county politics.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Super Tuesday Results: Primary Election 2020 in Texas
Extremely long lines at TSU and other poll locations
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
Wesley Hunt says he has edge against Democrat incumbent Fletcher
Rain and storms expected Wednesday
Preston Roe says he hasn't missed in election since the 60s
Show More
Student in Houston self-quarantined after studying in Italy
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
New go kart track in Katy to open in time for Spring Break
New Disney World ride first to star Mickey and Minnie
Taser used on HFD firefighter accused of resisting arrest
More TOP STORIES News