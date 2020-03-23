Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline will be pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule, which is slated to go into full effect on Oct. 1, 2020, requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

Trump did not say what the new deadline was but said it will be announced "very soon."

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

