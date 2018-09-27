Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday about the allegations she made that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in high school.Kavanaugh released the text of his opening statement ahead of the hearing. In it, he again strongly denied the allegations."I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many," the statement reads. "In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now. But that's not why we are here today. What I've been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes."The statement submitted Wednesday differs from what Kavanaugh actually read before the committee Thursday.