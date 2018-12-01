Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is among the world dignitaries paying tribute to President George H.W. Bush.In a statement, the Queen said Bush served the United States with "honor and distinction" both in politics and in the military during World War II.She also referred to the former president as a "great friend and ally" of the United Kingdom.And said her thoughts and prayers are with Bush's family and the American people.Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday in Houston at the age of 94.