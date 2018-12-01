POLITICS

Queen Elizabeth II pays tribute to 'great friend and ally' President Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

In a statement, the Queen said Bush served the United States with "honor and distinction" both in politics and in the military during World War II.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is among the world dignitaries paying tribute to President George H.W. Bush.

In a statement, the Queen said Bush served the United States with "honor and distinction" both in politics and in the military during World War II.

She also referred to the former president as a "great friend and ally" of the United Kingdom.

And said her thoughts and prayers are with Bush's family and the American people.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday in Houston at the age of 94.

A message from The Queen to President George H.W. Bush:

"It was with sadness that I learned of the death of President George H W Bush last night. President Bush was a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom. He was also a patriot, serving his country with honour and distinction in Office and during the Second World War. Prince Philip and I remember our days in Texas in 1991 with great fondness. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bush's family and the American people." - Elizabeth R.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsqueen elizabethroyal familygeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Houston restaurants remember President George H. W. Bush
Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
President Bush reflects on aging in new video series
Services honoring President George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush's final words
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Services honoring President George H.W. Bush
President Bush reflects on aging in new video series
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
Notable Americans pay respects to Pres. Bush on social media
Athletes pay tribute to President George Bush on social media
Show More
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush made fashion statement with his socks
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Houstonians pay respects at the monument of President Bush
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
More News