Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is among the world dignitaries paying tribute to President George H.W. Bush.
In a statement, the Queen said Bush served the United States with "honor and distinction" both in politics and in the military during World War II.
She also referred to the former president as a "great friend and ally" of the United Kingdom.
And said her thoughts and prayers are with Bush's family and the American people.
Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday in Houston at the age of 94.
A message from The Queen to President George H.W. Bush:
"It was with sadness that I learned of the death of President George H W Bush last night. President Bush was a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom. He was also a patriot, serving his country with honour and distinction in Office and during the Second World War. Prince Philip and I remember our days in Texas in 1991 with great fondness. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bush's family and the American people." - Elizabeth R.
