Protests from both sides occur at TSU with Democratic debate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Groups from the right & from the left plan to make their presence known at Texas Southern University as the Democratic debate takes over the campus Thursday.

As TSU's marching band practiced ahead of the debate, a father and four sons played songs with lyrics targeting Democrats.

"Trump is going to thump them, no pray of winning the south," said Randall Terry II, a protestor.

"We're here to say no to Democrat candidates, to encourage people to abandon the Democratic party," Terry said. "They've become so left-wing, so pro-abortion, so pro-socialism, they've lost their minds."

Groups spanning almost every ideology plan to be outside TSU.

Daniel Cohen is with the Don't Look Away HOU coalition. They want the government to defund and eventually abolish immigration and customs enforcement.

Cohen says that hundreds have signed up to march from UH to TSU this evening.

'This is an opportunity to get a lot of people listening to what we're talking about," Cohen said.

