IMMIGRATION REFORM

Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Erica Simon reports from a protest near downtown Houston calling for migrant children to reunite with their parents. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As immigration talks heat up along the border, people are making their voices heard here in Houston.

A large crowd gathered east of downtown Thursday evening, calling for migrant children to reunite with their parents. The demonstration took place on Emancipation Avenue at the site of a proposed child detention facility.

The images of children separated at the border are what drove most of this crowd of different races and backgrounds.

"I'm a mother of four children and I can't imagine being separated from my children," said protester Terri Earles. "So I just wanted to come out and support those who are being separated from their children, with the hope that (President) Trump will do the right thing."

One counter-protester showed up, but was quickly escorted away by police when he started swearing and getting combative.

Protester Uriel Zavala is on the frontlines because, to him, it's personal. After he and his family came to the U.S. from Mexico, he became a legal resident and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree.

"Most immigrants that come here are looking for a better life," said Zavala. "They're looking for a better future for their kids, for their families. They're not criminals. They're not animals. They're not here to sell drugs. In most cases, it's poor families trying to escape violence and terror in their own countries."

From the ground to the air, you can sense the passion of the people. There will be another protest Friday at 6 p.m., which some say is further proof they mean business about what they say is decency and respect for all.

"We've reached a tipping point. Immigrants have always been second-class citizens in this country, whether or not they have papers," said protester James Marrs.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston protesters take aim at proposed immigration detention center

Follow Erica Simon on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION REFORM
Questions on ICE arrest of murder suspect driving pregnant wife to hospital
ICE: Murder suspected arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital
Houston raising red flags about all Southwest Key facilities
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
WHY THEY RUN: Honduras in midst of immigration debate
More immigration reform
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News