Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, deserves substantial prison time, prosecutors say

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, deserves substantial prison time despite his cooperation, prosecutors said Friday.

The recommendation was in a filing ahead of Cohen's sentencing in New York next week.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in multiple state and federal probes over several months, including having seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

Prosecutors said the court's Probation Department estimated that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison. Prosecutors said the range "reflects Cohen's extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct."

Prosecutors said Cohen should not receive the credit a traditional cooperating witness would receive "given, among other reasons, Cohen's affirmative decision not to become one."
