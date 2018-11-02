POLITICS

Prominent attorney Tony Buzbee to run for mayor of Houston in 2019

Tony Buzbee has defended some big names in the past, including Gov. Rick Perry.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston voters will decide to whether keep Mayor Sylvester Turner in office next year, and he'll have a new challenger.

Prominent attorney Tony Buzbee said he'll run for mayor in 2019.

Buzbee has defended big names over the years, including Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse of power case.

Buzbee told ABC13 that he's in it to help people, and if he wins, he'll donate his mayoral salary to a random voter every year.

