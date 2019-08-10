Politics

Presidential hopefuls with deep Texas roots state their cases in Iowa

By
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTRK) -- Day two of the Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair is in the books in which five more candidates took the stage, two of them with deep Texas roots.

It's a time-honored tradition for Iowans to hear from the men or women for whom they'll caucus in February.

Friday's events began with Julian Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama cabinet member.



"If I'm elected president, then I will keep my eye on the ball and I will work hard every single day," said Castro.

Castro is a more traditional candidate. Andrew Yang is not.



"There's an Asian man running for president who wants to give everyone $1,000 a month, right?" said Yang.

The entrepreneur with no political experience is calling for a freedom dividend, which would pay every American citizen $1,000 a month.

He just qualified for the Houston debate, only the 9th among two dozen candidates.



"We raised over a million dollars in the days after the last debate and that was with less airtime than other candidates," said Yang. "So, if you do the math, if we get twice as much airtime, we're going to raise twice as much money."

Houston native and New York Times best-selling author Marianne Williamson isn't a politician either. She wants to create what she calls disruptive change in Washington.



"I believe our politics itself is not the conduit for the energies we need to be expressing in order to move to the next phase of our history," said Williamson.

RELATED: Critical momentum up for grabs in Iowa for presidential hopefuls

EMBED More News Videos

From the 'Soapbox' to a forum on gun violence, the Iowa State Fair is front and center this week for Democrats running to take on Donald Trump.



Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiowapresidential debatepoliticsiowa
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Man shot by officers after he shot 2 people near Fifth Ward
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Judge declares mistrial in David Temple sentencing phase
Man asking for help after leaf blower stolen
Driver arrested after leading police on rush hour chase
Show More
UH football ready for new chapter with Dana Holgorsen
Mexico gang feud: 19 bodies found in Michoacan
Soggy spring linked to decline of Post Oak trees
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
More TOP STORIES News