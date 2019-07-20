President Donald Trump

President Trump's campaign selling plastic straws because 'Liberal paper straws don't work'

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's what some could see as a swipe at the Bay Area, particularly San Francisco. President Donald Trump's campaign says it has a plan to make straws great again.

On the campaign store's website you can buy a pack of 10 plastic straws with the president's name on them for $15, or $1.50 per straw.

The description reads, "Liberal paper straws don't work. Stand with President Trump and buy your pack of recyclable straws today."

San Francisco bans some commonly used plastic items

At the beginning of July single-use straws were banned in San Francisco. Stores must provide straws that are either paper or some other compostable material. Plastic straws are only available to people with a disability or medical need.

When asked about the straws the president said, "I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws."

