President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving

Bill Ritter has more. (Susan Walsh)

PALM BEACH, Florida --
President Trump spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his family at his Mar a Lago luxury resort in Florida.

The Trumps ate Thanksgiving dinner Thursday and besides turkey, the menu included jumbo shrimp, lamb and duck prosciutto, Caesar salad - without the romaine lettuce - and a variety of desserts.

Earlier in the day, the president spent some time on the phone, calling members of all five U.S. military branches serving overseas this holiday season.

President Trump broke with tradition and talked about politics. He complained about the court system and migrants.

Then, when asked what he was thankful for, he said 'himself,' claiming he has made a "tremendous difference in this country."
