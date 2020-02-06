donald trump

President Trump triumphantly waves newspapers with 'ACQUITTED' headlines at National Prayer Breakfast

By Norma Yuriar
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump took an apparent victory lap Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

New video shows President Trump triumphantly holding up copies of USA Today and the Washington Post with the headlines both featuring stories about his impeachment acquittal.

"ACQUITTED," is splashed across the front page of USA Today.

The Washington Post's headline reads, "Trump Acquitted."

The president smiled and waved both newspapers as he arrived on stage.

His appearance at the annual event came a day after he was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges, including abuse of power following accusations he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a potential rival in this year's presidential election.

Trump appeared in good spirits at the payer breakfast.

Also in attendance was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge. Now that the trial has ended, Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

And he's emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcdonald trumpimpeachmentnewspaperpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies at prayer event
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Trump impeachment trial closing arguments finish, vote expected Wednesday
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get tickets for Lizzo, Marshmello, and Chance the Rapper
It snowed overnight, but where?
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
ABC13's Morning News
Aldine ISD senior makes history with grand champion steer
Tickets on sale to see Kanye, Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium
Show More
Girl who was homeless going to college with NFL QBs' help
First 100 drivers got free gas at this gas station in Pasadena
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
6-year-old told he can't wear earrings at Alief school, mom says
Girl fighting rare disease gets surprise ahead of surgery
More TOP STORIES News