President Joe Biden's visit to Houston may cause traffic delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is warning people to expect delays and heavier traffic in certain areas throughout the day Friday due to President Joe Biden's visit.Biden is in town to survey the response to last week's ice storm and to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.As a result of the visit, you can expect heavier traffic around Ellington Field towards the evening commute.The visit already impacted donation procedures and volunteer schedules at the Houston Food Bank, another planned visit.There, he met met with local leaders to discuss the storm, relief efforts and progress toward recovery.The organization canceled walk-up volunteering and food drive drop offs at its East Branch location through 4 p.m. Friday.Biden also plans to visit the mass coronavirus vaccination center run by the federal government at NRG Park.Acevedo warned on Twitter that drivers should expect delays as police and the Secret Service escort the president and other dignitaries around the city."We apologize in advance for the delays and any inconvenience," Acevedo wrote."Please expect intermittent traffic delays starting at noon and into the evening commute and a large police presence primarily in and close to the 610 loop," the police chief continued in a separate tweet. "As always, please report suspicious activity."