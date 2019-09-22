Politics

President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NRG Stadium is packed this Sunday, but not for a football game. Instead it's a rally hosting the prime minister of India for an event called "Howdy, Modi!"

Fifty thousand people inside NRG, all of them there to see the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

"We wanted to give him a Texas-sized welcome," said event chair Jugal Malani.

Houston is home to some 150,000 Indian Americans. Half a million Indian Americans live in Texas.

Modi arrived in Houston Saturday morning with a simple greeting: "Howdy Houston!"



"Howdy, Modi, as you know, is Texas slang, saying 'How are you doing?' and one of our, I think someone said in the meeting, said "Howdy, Modi!" and everyone liked it "

Organizers told Eyewitness News there's a waiting list of 5,000, and that people are coming from 48 states.

Two hundred people are on the organizing committee alone. Another 1,100 are volunteering at the event. The event is free and completely organized by the community.

"At the get go, we knew this was going to be moving fast because he's an extremely popular leader in the Indian Diaspora," said event spokesperson Gitesh Desai.

Sunday, we learned President Donald Trump will be joining Modi at NRG, both of them on stage during the three-hour mid-morning event.

ABC13 was live at Ellington airport to see Trump touch down in Houston and make his way to the much anticipated event.
