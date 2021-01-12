President Donald Trump

Pres. Trump to speak shortly at south Texas portion of border wall

By
HIDALGO, Texas (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump arrived early this afternoon in south Texas ahead of his planned visit to a portion of his border wall at 2 p.m.

The president's remarks will be shown live on the multiple streaming platforms of ABC13.

Trump's arrival in the Rio Grande Valley comes in the midst of uneasy times in the country during the final days of his term.

The day before, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez described tensions as "dangerously high" in his region where supporters of Pres. Trump and those eager to protest him have gathered.

"We're hopeful that the people that are coming here are truly patriots," Cortez told ABC13. "Patriots don't destroy other parts of America and don't hurt other Americans."

Cortez said extra law enforcement will be on duty.

Daniel Diaz, a community activist with LUPE (La Union del Pueble Entero) in McAllen, said the event his group is planning hopes to stay away from Trump supporters despite having opposing views.

"We just want to be very, very careful, and that's why we're encouraging folks not to actually engage," he said.

PREVIEW FROM MONDAY NIGHT: A glimpse at the last time Trump was in the Valley

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump is entering the last days of his presidency, and with those final days comes a trip to the Texas-Mexico border on Tuesday, Jan. 12.



Trump's visit comes almost two years to the day after his last visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

In January 2019, Trump came to push the need for more funding to build the wall. At the time, the federal government was shut down over the issue and there was discussion that Trump could declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and spend the money.

Two years later, the political environment couldn't be more different.

Trump's visit will come on the same day Congress will begin votes that could lead to Trump's second impeachment. It is timing that likely has not escaped a White House eager to shed light on the president's accomplishments.

Trump is expected to take credit for building 450 miles of border wall during his term. Less than 40 of those miles are new fence, the rest are refurbished or upgraded miles. They come at a cost the federal government says is $12.7 billion.

At one point in his original campaign, Trump promised 1,000 miles of border wall that Mexico would pay for.

The miles fell short.

The money has come from the U.S. Treasury and four years after taking office, federal statistics show 31,000 more people were apprehended crossing America's southwest border in December 2020 than in January 2017 when Trump was sworn in.

