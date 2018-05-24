POLITICS

Pres. Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim, citing 'tremendous anger and open hostility' in recent statement

President Trump cancelled the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
