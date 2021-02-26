President Joe Biden departing Houston after surveying storm relief and COVID-19 vaccination efforts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10373149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN HOUSTON: In the video, see which state and Houston-area leaders greeted President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden as they arrived to survey storm recovery efforts.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10373340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a show of bipartisan unity, President Biden and Texas Gov. Abbott visited with emergency coordinators at Harris County who were integral during the winter storm.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10373258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Jill Biden stopped at the Houston Food Bank to lend a hand alongside volunteers who were making bags of food for those in need following the winter storm.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10373441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden met with local volunteers at the Houston Food Bank who were making bags of food to distribute to those in need.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10373483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Art Acevedo said that drivers should expect intermittent traffic delays into the evening commute. In the video, see which areas will be impacted the most.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are poised to depart from Houston this evening, winding down an expansive but short visit to a city still impacted by last week's winter storm.He also made his way to NRG Park, where FEMA's COVID-19 vaccination site rolled along. It is one of three built with federal backing in Texas.The Bidens are due to depart from Ellington Field on Air Force One.President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Houston Friday as the president makes his first official visit to the city after the February winter storm.The president's first stop in the Houston visit was a tour of Harris County Office of Emergency Management center, which was integral during last week's storm. He was accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg AbbottAt the same time, the first lady toured the Houston Food Bank as the region faces critical food shortages due to the severe weather event.After the meeting with emergency officials, the president joined his wife at the food bank and met with volunteers.Biden has a chance to exercise his empathy skills with a dual mission. He is surveying damage caused by severe winter weather and he'll encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.It's the president's first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine's Day weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages, burst pipes and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.The president's schedule includes a visit the mass coronavirus vaccination center run by the federal government at NRG Park.Biden on Thursday commemorated the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 U.S. deaths blamed on the disease.The visit isn't Biden's first to Houston. The then-former Vice President attended the funeral of Former President George H.W. Bush in 2018.The Bidens are due to depart from Ellington Field toward the early evening. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has already warned motorists to prepare for slow downs to accommodate the president's motorcade.