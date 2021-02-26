President Joe Biden departing Houston after surveying storm relief and COVID-19 vaccination efforts

He also made his way to NRG Park, where FEMA's COVID-19 vaccination site rolled along. It is one of three built with federal backing in Texas.
Below is our earlier reporting on the president and first lady's visit earlier in the day Friday.
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Houston Friday as the president makes his first official visit to the city after the February winter storm.
The president's first stop in the Houston visit was a tour of Harris County Office of Emergency Management center, which was integral during last week's storm. He was accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
At the same time, the first lady toured the Houston Food Bank as the region faces critical food shortages due to the severe weather event.
After the meeting with emergency officials, the president joined his wife at the food bank and met with volunteers.
Biden has a chance to exercise his empathy skills with a dual mission. He is surveying damage caused by severe winter weather and he'll encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.
It's the president's first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine's Day weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages, burst pipes and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.
The president's schedule includes a visit the mass coronavirus vaccination center run by the federal government at NRG Park.
Biden on Thursday commemorated the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 U.S. deaths blamed on the disease.
The visit isn't Biden's first to Houston. The then-former Vice President attended the funeral of Former President George H.W. Bush in 2018.
The Bidens are due to depart from Ellington Field toward the early evening. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has already warned motorists to prepare for slow downs to accommodate the president's motorcade.
