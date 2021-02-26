joe biden

President Joe Biden departing Houston after surveying storm relief and COVID-19 vaccination efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are poised to depart from Houston this evening, winding down an expansive but short visit to a city still impacted by last week's winter storm.

He also made his way to NRG Park, where FEMA's COVID-19 vaccination site rolled along. It is one of three built with federal backing in Texas.

The Bidens are due to depart from Ellington Field on Air Force One. You can watch the departure inside the streaming apps of ABC13.

Below is our earlier reporting on the president and first lady's visit earlier in the day Friday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Houston Friday as the president makes his first official visit to the city after the February winter storm.

THE ARRIVAL: President Biden greets Texas Gov. Abbott, Houston Mayor Turner and other lawmakers and leaders

PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN HOUSTON: In the video, see which state and Houston-area leaders greeted President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden as they arrived to survey storm recovery efforts.



The president's first stop in the Houston visit was a tour of Harris County Office of Emergency Management center, which was integral during last week's storm. He was accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WATCH: President Biden and Gov. Abbott tour Harris Co. OEM
In a show of bipartisan unity, President Biden and Texas Gov. Abbott visited with emergency coordinators at Harris County who were integral during the winter storm.



At the same time, the first lady toured the Houston Food Bank as the region faces critical food shortages due to the severe weather event.

WATCH: First lady Dr. Jill Biden volunteers at Houston Food Bank
Dr. Jill Biden stopped at the Houston Food Bank to lend a hand alongside volunteers who were making bags of food for those in need following the winter storm.



After the meeting with emergency officials, the president joined his wife at the food bank and met with volunteers.

WATCH: The Bidens met with volunteers at Houston Food Bank
President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden met with local volunteers at the Houston Food Bank who were making bags of food to distribute to those in need.



Biden has a chance to exercise his empathy skills with a dual mission. He is surveying damage caused by severe winter weather and he'll encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.

RELATED: Joe Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

It's the president's first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine's Day weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages, burst pipes and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.

RELATED: Vaccine-seekers waited up to 45 minutes at NRG Park's opening

The president's schedule includes a visit the mass coronavirus vaccination center run by the federal government at NRG Park.

Biden on Thursday commemorated the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 U.S. deaths blamed on the disease.

SEE ALSO: Houston Food Bank needs volunteers and donations after winter storms

The visit isn't Biden's first to Houston. The then-former Vice President attended the funeral of Former President George H.W. Bush in 2018.

The Bidens are due to depart from Ellington Field toward the early evening. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has already warned motorists to prepare for slow downs to accommodate the president's motorcade.

President Joe Biden's visit to Houston may cause traffic delays
HPD Chief Art Acevedo said that drivers should expect intermittent traffic delays into the evening commute. In the video, see which areas will be impacted the most.

