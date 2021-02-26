President Joe Biden visits Houston to survey winter storm damage, COVID-19 vaccination site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Houston Friday as the president makes his first official visit to the city after the February winter storm.Biden will have a chance to exercise his empathy skills with a dual mission. He'll survey damage caused by severe winter weather and he'll encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.It's the president's first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine's Day weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages, burst pipes and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.The president is scheduled to visit the Houston Food Bank and meet with local leaders to discuss the storm, relief efforts and progress toward recovery. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accompanying Biden during the visit.The president's schedule includes a visit the mass coronavirus vaccination center run by the federal government at NRG Park. Biden on Thursday commemorated the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 U.S. deaths blamed on the disease.In addition to NRG Park and the Houston Food Bank, the president is also scheduled to tour the Harris Co. Emergency Operations Center.The visit isn't Biden's first to Houston. The then-former Vice President attended the funeral of Former President George H.W. Bush in 2018.