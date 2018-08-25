JOHN MCCAIN

Politicians react to John McCain's death after brain cancer battle

Former presidential candidate and Navy pilot, John McCain passed away after battling brain cancer.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died Saturday at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain underwent surgery in July 2017 to remove a blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma, the same type of tumor that killed Sen. Edward M. Kennedy at age 77 in 2009.

Many people took to social media to pay their respects to Senator McCain.

This report was created with the help of the Associated Press.
