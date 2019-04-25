Pierce Bush is considering running for Congress in his grandfather's, George H.W. Bush, old district

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pierce Bush, the grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, is considering running for the same Congressional seat his grandfather held, according to the family's spokesperson Jim McGrath.
The 7th Congressional District is historical to the Bush family because it's the seat George H.W. Bush held in the late 1960s.
Now, Pierce Bush, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, may run for the seat that's currently occupied by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.
"Over the past few months, I have been flattered by many people in Houston who have reached out and encouraged me to run for this seat," Pierce Bush said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. "I am currently putting my heart and soul into my role as CEO of the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters agency in the country.
