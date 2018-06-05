POLITICS

Philly mayor calls Trump 'fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size'

Mayor Kenney responds to President Trump disinviting Eagles: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 4, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Philadelphia Mayor Kenney's office responded to President Trump's disinviting of the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House by calling Trump a "fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend."

The Mayor's office issued a statement following Monday nights decision to rescind the White House invitiation to the Super Bowl Champions.

Kenney's chief of staff also chimed in on Twitter.



Kenney said the team embodies everything that makes our country and city great and said the team is welcome at City Hall anytime.

The following is the mayor's statement in its entirety:

"The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it's no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great. Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to an historic victory this year. Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I'm equally proud of the Eagles' activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation-a nation in which we are free to express our opinions.

"Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.

"City Hall is always open for a celebration."
