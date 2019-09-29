Politics

Nancy Pelosi receives praise for how she handled heckler at Austin festival

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is receiving praise for how she handled a heckler during her visit in Texas this weekend.

The speaker stopped by the Texas Tribune Fest in Austin Saturday.

SEE ALSO: What is an impeachment inquiry? A look at the impeachment process

In the video above, you can hear a woman try to shout over her while she's speaking.

Pelosi made the audience laugh as she told them "I'm Speaker of the House, I'm used to this."

Pelosi spoke about the impeachment inquiry, which she said is not about partisanship, but is about patriotism for our country.

RELATED:

Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifies
Pelosi announces Trump impeachment inquiry as president says he'll release transcript with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Trump impeachment hearing: Here's how the process works
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustinviral videohouse of representativesnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death at north Harris County motel
77-year-old woman dies after accident in Baytown
Houston Texans prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent arrest
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
Blue mass held for Deputy Dhaliwal
Show More
HCSO deputies taken to hospital after fume exposure
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
More TOP STORIES News