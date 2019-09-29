Nancy Pelosi receives praise for how she handled heckler at Austin festival

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is receiving praise for how she handled a heckler during her visit in Texas this weekend.The speaker stopped by the Texas Tribune Fest in Austin Saturday.In the video above, you can hear a woman try to shout over her while she's speaking.Pelosi made the audience laugh as she told them "I'm Speaker of the House, I'm used to this."Pelosi spoke about the impeachment inquiry, which she said is not about partisanship, but is about patriotism for our country.