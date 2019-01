After President Donald Trump denied her aircraft for a trip abroad , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not be flying commercially, either.Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill released a statement on her Congressional delegation to Afghanistan, saying that her delegation would no longer be flying and claiming the White House leaked her plans to fly commercially. The statement says that the alleged leak had resulted in "grave threats caused by the President's action."Pelosi and Trump are at an impasse over funding Trump wants for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, which Pelosi opposes. The partial government shutdown has reached its 28th day.The White House has not responded to Pelosi's leak claim, according to the Associated Press.Here's the full statement: