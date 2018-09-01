Meghan McCain eulogized her father John McCain's death as "the passing of American greatness," directing her message squarely at President Donald Trump and encouraging others to live up to her father's example.Her tearful, impassioned tribute opened the memorial service for John McCain at Washington National Cathedral. It set a tone echoing her father's own passion.She said they "gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness - the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."She said to applause, "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great."