Rep. Beto O'Rourke rally today in Houston featuring ex-Texan Arian Foster and rappers Bun B and Willie D

Houston rappers and Arian Foster will join a rally today for Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Texas Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke will lead a voter registration rally in Houston today.

Several celebrities will be on hand to help O'Rourke get Houstonians ready for election day.

Houston rappers Bun B and Willie D, former Houston Texan Arian Foster and blues singer Shakey Graves will join the Senate hopeful on stage.

The rally begins at 6:30 p.m. today at White Oak Music Hall.

Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz is also on the campaign trail this week. He's expected to be joined by President Trump who tweeted last month that he would come to Texas for Cruz.

Last week, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Cruz at two stops, including Conroe.
More News