OPENING DAY: Bars open up at limited capacity outside Harris County

Bar owners face uncertain future, depending on location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In what seems like a throwback to the days when a map of Texas' "wet" counties looked like a patchwork quilt, Gov. Greg Abbott's order that allows county judges to open bars has produced a hit-and-miss list of where you can get a drink.Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo indicated that she's staying firm on keeping bars closed despite the governor's guidance.While Hidalgo's stance means bar owners, including those in Houston, will wait longer to revive their businesses, watering holes outside of the county, where COVID-19 restrictions have arguably been relaxed, are expected to reopen.Here's a list of where counties stand on the reopening order:County Judge Matt Sebesta said his county will opt in to reopening at 50% capacity. He made the decision on Friday after consulting with the county's district attorney, sheriff, health department and public health authority.Bars are able to open at 50% capacity, according to a statement from County Judge Jimmy Silvia.Fort Bend County Judge KP George gave the greenlight on Tuesday to let the bars in his county operate under Gov. Abbott's 50% capacity limit.County Judge Mark Henry has committed to reopening bars under the governor's order. Henry made the announcement Thursday.Henry is even hosting a happy hour to mark the occasion.Bars will remain closed until further notice, according to County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Despite the order, many establishments have opened under waivers from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission due to selling food.Liberty County bars are being allowed to resume operations at 50% capacity, according to County Judge Jay Knight.Bars in Matagorda County can open at 50% capacity.Bars are allowed to open at 50% capacity, according to an order from County Judge Mark J. Keough.County Judge Fritz Faulkner is allowing establishments to open at 50% capacity, according to an order issued Oct. 9.Waller County bars will be allowed to open at 50% capacity, according to a statement from County Judge Trey Duhon.Bars in Wharton County are allowed to open at 50% capacity.Falynn Locke with The 59 Hangout in Porter said she's very happy their establishment is in Montgomery County."I am incredibly grateful. As soon as I heard that it was going to be up to the county judge, I was thrilled because our judge is fantastic," said Locke. "I don't really know in my heart of hearts how much longer we could have hung on."Grace Miller owns ReHab Bar on the Bayou in Houston. She said they reopened as a restaurant, doing everything in their power to stay in business."We want to open. We need to be open. We need to do business," said Miller. "When we were closed, we were still paying for the alarm, electricity, for sewer, and for water. We have a lot of ground to make up."