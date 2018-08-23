OMAROSA MANIGAULT NEWMAN

Omarosa's book 'Unhinged' now number 1 on New York Times best sellers list

Omarosa's book 'Unhinged' now number 1 on New York Times best sellers list

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is officially a best-selling author for her behind-the-scenes look at the Trump White House administration.

Manigault-Newman grabbed the number one slot on the New York Times best seller list with her tell-all "Unhinged."

Pre-orders weren't great, but sales spiked after President Trump took to Twitter to call her "Wacky Omarosa," and described her as "a dog."
