Omarosa Manigault-Newman is officially a best-selling author for her behind-the-scenes look at the Trump White House administration.
Manigault-Newman grabbed the number one slot on the New York Times best seller list with her tell-all "Unhinged."
Pre-orders weren't great, but sales spiked after President Trump took to Twitter to call her "Wacky Omarosa," and described her as "a dog."
