Officials in Baytown working to fix issues at voting locations

The city said the registration office with Harris County failed to update the city's maps with its new boundaries. (Shutterstock)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Baytown said Thursday that they are experiencing problems that may impact which election ballot you receive when you vote.

The city of Baytown posted a series of tweets stating that the Harris County Voter's Registration Office failed to update the city's maps with its new boundaries.

Officials say they are working to fix the balloting issue as soon as possible.

If you are headed to the polls, make sure to check your ballot at HarrisVotes.org to ensure Baytown's election is included.
