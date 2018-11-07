POLITICS

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats Republican Anthony Pappas in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats Republican Anthony Pappas in NYC

NEW YORK, New York --
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated a little-known Republican opponent Tuesday in a congressional district representing part of New York City and, at 29, could become the youngest woman elected to Congress.

She is one of a handful of Congressional candidates this year who identified as democratic socialists.

Ocasio-Cortez' victory over Republican Anthony Pappas, an economics professor, had been widely expected since the Democratic primary in June, when she scored an unanticipated upset over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley.

Since then, Ocasio-Cortez has been hailed as part of a movement of new faces and voices in the party taking aim at more established, politically moderate Democrats. She supports government-paid health care for all, a $15 minimum wage, free college tuition and the abolition of the federal department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In the past few months, Ocasio-Cortez had traveled around the country to places including Kansas and California to stump for other candidates as part of an effort to move the Democratic party further to the political left.

Ocasio-Cortez, a community organizer and former bartender, will represent New York's 14th Congressional District, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

American voters have elected many men in their 20s to Congress, but Ocasio-Cortez could become the youngest woman to join the House.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing upstate New York, was previously the youngest, elected in 2014 at age 30.

Only one candidate for Congress this year is younger: Republican Morgan Murtaugh, who is running against Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Davis in San Diego, California. Murtaugh is 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspolitics2018-electionmidterm electionsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What are the duties as Harris County Judge?
GOP incumbent Pete Olson retains seat vs. Sri Kulkarni
Turner: Major cuts coming in light of Prop B vote
LIVE: Pres. Trump responds to midterm elections
More Politics
Top Stories
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
LIVE: Pres. Trump responds to midterm elections
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman sentenced to 10 years
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Robbers threaten woman and young girl during violent holdup
Deadly shooting in Baytown linked to 2 other shootings
What are the duties as Harris County Judge?
Ed Emmett blames straight-ticket voting for loss
Show More
Democrat Lina Hidalgo elected Harris County judge in upset
Who is newly-elected Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo?
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
California votes to make Daylight Saving Time year-round
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
More News