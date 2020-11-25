Politics

Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' sells more than 1.7 million copies in first week

Former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors.

Among former White House residents, only Obama's wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her "Becoming," published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. "A Promised Land," the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies in its first day. Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million.

The book's first-day sales were a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio.

George W. Bush's book "Decision Points" sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton's "My Life" topped 1 million copies in eight days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresident barack obamabooksbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13 answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Texas' plan on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Family warns ignoring homeless could lead to 'another body in the morgue'
Juvenile killed after being shot and hit by car, police says
Confrontation between 2 men ends in fatal shooting, deputies say
Latest shooting has wary Midtown residents concerned
Former judge says exoneration process for innocent man is 'unusually long'
Show More
Thanksgiving threat: Fort Bend Co.'s infection risk level raised
Family mourns dad killed in crash involving HPD before holidays
What are Houston leaders doing for Thanksgiving?
UH postpones Tulsa game over COVID-19 for 2nd week in a row
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
More TOP STORIES News