Politics

SPECIAL ELECTION: Voters to choose new state representative in Texas House District 145

EMBED <>More Videos

The Texas House District 145 runoff election between Democrats Melissa Noriega and Christina Morales will be decided Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Election Day for voters in Texas House District 145.

The special election runoff Tuesday will decide who will take the seat vacated by State Sen. Carol Alvarado, who narrowly avoided a runoff in December to win a special election for the state Senate District 6 seat.

Democrats Melissa Noriega and Christina Morales are hoping to represent the district in Austin.

Click here for a list of polling locations. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas newselection dayspecial election
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dog saves family as fire destroys their home
NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field
Flight recording suggests crashed cargo jet crew lost control
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
7 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Grenade launcher confiscated from passenger's luggage
Show More
Humble man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping her body
Man says 2 officers at center of raid terrorized neighborhood
Houston Texans reportedly release cornerback Kevin Johnson
Man allegedly robbed food truck, sexually assaulted worker
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
More TOP STORIES News