HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Election Day for voters in Texas House District 145.
The special election runoff Tuesday will decide who will take the seat vacated by State Sen. Carol Alvarado, who narrowly avoided a runoff in December to win a special election for the state Senate District 6 seat.
Democrats Melissa Noriega and Christina Morales are hoping to represent the district in Austin.
Click here for a list of polling locations. Polls close at 7 p.m.
SPECIAL ELECTION: Voters to choose new state representative in Texas House District 145
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News