New law would make heart tests available for all student athletes in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- "Life changed. The world as I knew it was over," Scott Stephens said, sitting in his office near a football helmet signed by his son's high school teammates.

Stephen's son Cody was 18 years old.

Cody was training hard for football at Tarleton State University when he died suddenly of cardiac arrest in May 2012.

His family says their son's heart condition could have been detected by an EKG.

Now, Stephens is working to keep other families from knowing his heartache.

House Bill 76, known as Cody's Law, would add the option for all high school student athletes to have their hearts checked out during their standard physical.

Cody's Law passed the House and now heads to the Governor's desk for approval.
