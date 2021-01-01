politics

New Fort Bend sheriff to be sworn in today

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The first day of 2021 also means the first official day on the job for many elected officials across Texas, including Fort Bend County.

County Judge KP George is scheduled to administer the oath of office Friday to more than a dozen newly elected and re-elected county officials, including Eric Fagan, the first Black sheriff elected in the county since the 1800s.

Fagan succeeds Troy Nehls, who was elected to the U.S. House.

"It's historic. It's history making," Fagan told ABC13 in November. "I want to show the strength of diversity. Diversity without inclusion is just a word. I want to be inclusive and transparent to the people of Fort Bend County and bring in people on my command staff that reflects the citizenry we serve."

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The swearing-in will be streamed live on the county's website.

Nehls will be sworn in on Sunday in Washington along with other members of the 117th U.S. Congress.

Other elected officials to be sworn in in Fort Bend County include:

  • 387th District Judge Janet Buening Heppard
  • 400th District Judge Tameika Carter
  • 434th District Judge J. Christian Becerra
  • 505th District Judge Kali Morgan
  • County Court at Law #5 Teana Watson
  • Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Pl. 1 Gary Janssen
  • Commissioner Pct.1 Vincent Morales
  • Commissioner Pct. 3 Andy Meyers
  • County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson
  • Sheriff Eric Fagan
  • Tax-Assessor Collector Carmen Turner
  • Constable Pct.1 Mike Beard
  • Constable Pct.2 Daryl L. Smith, Sr.
  • Constable Pct.3 Chad Norvell
  • Constable Pct. 4 Nabil Shike


