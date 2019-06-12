Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5342096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp

CARSON CITY, Nevada -- Nevada has become the first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests.AB132 makes it unlawful for any Nevada employer to fail or refuse to hire someone if they test positive for marijuana."I didn't want people to be discriminated against about the lawful use of marijuana," Assemblywoman Dina Neal said. "That was my purpose."Neal co-sponsored AB132. She said the legislation is intended to parallel the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.There are some exceptions.Those trying to become firefighters or EMT's cannot test positive. Professions that use federal funding would also require marijuana testing because the drug is still illegal at the federal level.The bill also allows employees who are required to submit a screening test within the first 30 days of being hired the chance to take a second test, at the expense of the employee.The law goes into effect January 2020.