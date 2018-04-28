GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Neil Bush says father George H.W. Bush is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine

EMBED </>More Videos

Neal Bush gives an update on his father's health. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As former President George H.W. Bush continues to recover from an infection in the hospital, his son, Neil, is giving more insight into the illness.

"The next day, he woke up and he had a urinal tract infection which turned into septic shock," Neil said.

He was at an event honoring his late mother, former first lady Barbara Bush.

Neil also said his father would be going to Maine.

"I know many of his friends are excited that he is going to go to Maine and live a full, happy and comfortable life as long as he can," Neil said.

EMBED More News Videos

Neil Bush says his father will go to Maine and 'live a full, happy and comfortable life.'



Neil and members of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation wrote messages on the frame of a new home in Braes Heights.

The messages were in tribute to the former first lady's motto.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's recent history of health problems
EMBED More News Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Obama tops list of Americans' favorite presidents: Survey
Trump takes aim at Bush's 1000 Points of Light
George H.W. Bush backs Houston's bid for 2020 DNC
Meet Sully, former Pres. George H.W. Bush's new dog
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush 'overwhelmed' on 94th birthday
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News