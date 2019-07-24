ICE

Nashville neighbors form human chain to stop ICE from taking man into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- When ICE attempted to bring a man into custody in Nashville, his neighbors formed a human chain to stop it.

This happened in the neighborhood of Hermitage in metropolitan Nashville.

For four hours, a man and his son sat inside of a car as two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to get them to surrender.

VIDEO: Mother of 2 taken into custody by ICE in Echo Park as neighbor tries to intervene

The father is reportedly in the country illegally, so the ICE agents were tasked with bringing him into custody. But when neighbors heard what was going on, they came to assist their neighbor.

"We made sure they had water, they had food, we put gas back in the vehicle when they were getting low just to make sure they were OK," said Felishadae Young.

Hermitage residents say they don't care how someone got here, it's how they act when they are here. "The family don't bother nobody. They work every day, they come home, the kids jump on their trampoline... it's just a community," said Stacey Farley.

RELATED: Undocumented family reveals they have secret room in case ICE comes to their home

Farley helped create a human chain to help the family get from their car safely into their home, and she didn't think twice about supporting her neighbors.

"I could see if these people were bad criminals, but they're not. They're just trying to provide for their kids," Farley said.

The standoff brought Metro police to the scene to keep the peace, council members, as well as lawyers to evaluate the situation.

"There were two immigration officials sort of bullying a family inside of their own vehicle, telling them that they had an administrative warrant, which isn't the same thing as a judicial warrant, and trying to harass them and fear them into coming out," said Daniel Ayoadeyoon.

At the end of the day, the ICE agents left and the family ended up leaving, too, in search of a better place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstennesseeneighboru.s. & worlddeportationiceimmigrationraid
ICE
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
ICE smashes car window to arrest Mexican national: VIDEO
ICE releases US citizen wrongfully detained for 3 weeks
Piñata of ICE agent at community event causing controversy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News