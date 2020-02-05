state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's remarks

WASHINGTON -- No sooner did President Donald Trump finish his State of the Union address than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped it in two.

Trump was barely done, turning to greet the crowd of lawmakers Tuesday night, when Pelosi, without a moment's delay, tore the papers in her hand.

Asked afterward in the halls of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi responded: "It was the courteous thing to do." She added: "It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech."

She later tweeted: "Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU"




Pelosi's rip came after another awkward moment before the address in which Trump appeared to decline to shake Pelosi's hand.

At the start of the State of the Union address Tuesday it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.

Pelosi gave a look.

The speaker led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter. The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
