TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Darian Ward, ex-press secretary for Houston mayor, indicted over withheld emails

EMBED </>More Videos

A first look at Darian Ward's booking photo after her indictment for withholding emails while in the Houston mayor's office. (KTRK)

By , Miya Shay and Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mugshot has been released of the former press secretary of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was indicted last week after she was caught spending countless hours of city time on personal projects.

A grand jury indicted Darian Ward after an ABC13 investigation uncovered that she lied to her boss in response to an open records act concerning the matter.

Ward was initially suspended, and then resigned as press secretary in January.

If convicted, Ward could face a maximum fine of $1,000 or six months in jail.

INTERACTIVE: The seven days and 5,000 emails that brought down Darian Ward

RELATED: City press secretary has little to say when confronted by ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

City press secretary has little to say when confronted by ABC13



"Ms. Ward is quite upset this happened, quite shocked, frankly," said Chris Tritico, defense attorney hired by Ward.

Tritico explained that the indictment alleges that Ward did not turn over public information. However, Tritico points out that the original request is for Ward's personal emails. Personal emails, says Tritico, are not covered under the Texas Public Information Act and not subject to disclosure.

"The Texas Public Information Act makes it very clear that even if you're using a government computer, your personal emails are exempted from the Texas Public Information Act, and they're not disclosable," he said. "Darian Ward did not violate the law, period."

Houston City council members were shocked by the indictment.

"You're sharing this for the first time, I hadn't heard the news but if she's guilty of that, I'm glad they caught her," said council member Karla Cisneros.

"This is first I've seen the indictment," said council member Michael Kubosh. "This is a strong message being sent by the grand jury, making it well known that city officials and elected officials are subject to the open records request, and failure to comply with that has serious consequences."

Mayor Sylvester Turner is out of the country on business. Current press secretary Mary Benton released a statement, saying that "Mayor Turner expects every city of Houston employee to comply with the Texas Public Information Act."

Benton referred further questions to the Harris County District Attorney's office.

Ward is scheduled to appear in court for the first time next Tuesday.

The trouble started with Ward when Trent Siebert, a reporter at the Texas Monitor requested emails Ward was sending on private projects. That request only came after Ward repeatedly refused to return his calls as press secretary, Siebert said.

Had she returned a press call, a key component of her job, Siebert would never have sent the initial request, he said.

Today, Siebert applauded the action as one defending the rights of citizens and reporters.

"I hope this indictment sends a message to public officials that open records laws are important and should not be defied," Siebert said."Not complying with open records laws is a significant problem in the city of Houston."
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's embattled press secretary Darian Ward resigns.



Emails from the inbox of Ward released showed a years-long campaign of use for side projects, ranging from her work with a charity to a representative of an airline showing serious concern he was being asked for consideration from a government employee. The founder of that charity then implied Ward use her connections to get someone in a "powerful position" to make it happen anyway.

Read some of the emails below - on mobile? Tap here to read open the documents full screen
RELATED: Press secretary used city TV show to promote her projects

Turner had said he considered the case closed after he suspended Ward for two weeks.

EMBED More News Videos

In a screen capture from a Houston TV program, press secretary Darian Ward hosts contestants to her reality show.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
politicsTed Oberg Investigateshouston politicshouston city councilsylvester turnerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Council members call rare special meeting over fire ballot petition
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
More Politics
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
Splendora HS to host active shooting drill on Wednesday
Show More
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
Stolen bird worth $10K returned to owner
More News