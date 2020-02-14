Politics

Mike Bloomberg apologizes for defending controversial 'stop-and-frisk' policy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg launched his "Mike for Black America" campaign during his stop in Houston on Thursday and apologized for defending the controversial "stop-and-frisk" policing tactic.

He made his way back to the Bayou City with a special announcement from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner recently endorsed Bloomberg for president.



He has praised Bloomberg's infrastructure vision that confronts challenges across the country and in Houston.

During Bloomberg's stop, he visited the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. He apologized to Houstonians and vowed to move past newly resurfaced years-old comments in which he defended the controversial "stop-and-frisk" policing tactic that has been found to disproportionately affect minorities.

"There is one aspect approach that I deeply regret: the abuse of a police practice called 'stop-and-frisk,'" said Bloomberg. "I defended it, looking back, for too long, because I didn't understand then the unintended pain it was causing to young black and brown families and their kids."

WATCH THE FULL SPEECH BELOW:

EMBED More News Videos

The former New York mayor's national campaign focuses on key issues impacting black Americans.



The former New York mayor spoke at the National Newspaper Publishers Association's Future of Black America Symposium earlier this month.

"I'm running for office to make sure every student in every neighborhood has the same opportunities that I did," Bloomberg said. "Because the truth is, if I had been black, I wouldn't have had the same opportunities and my life would have turned out very differently."

Watch more in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas politicssylvester turnertexas newsmichael bloombergpresidential racepoliticselection
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad attempted to strangle daughter before killing himself, police say
2 women said they tried to stop serial rapist suspect in the past
TIMELINE: Sugar Land family found dead
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
2nd man declared innocent after wrongful conviction
Police: Mom of dead child left kids alone to go to bar
19-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 killed in Conroe
Show More
Man killed in front of son in SW Houston robbery shooting
Car stolen with 2-year-old Goldendoodle inside
Conroe councilman charged with DWI
Juvenile arrested in Armenia after crippling brass knuckle punch
Coronavirus in Texas: Patient quarantined in San Antonio
More TOP STORIES News