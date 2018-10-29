POLITICS

Migrant caravan marches on through Mexico

ABC13's Art Rascon chronicles the journey of thousands of migrants moving through Mexico to the U.S.

TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (KTRK) --
Thousands of migrants who are enduring brutal conditions on their journey are determined to reach the United States border, despite an offer of refuge in Mexico.

ABC13's Art Rascon is in southern Mexico with the caravan.

Hundreds of migrants are back on the move, after a day of rest on Sunday.



Over the weekend, a local official in southern Mexico says a disturbance broke out at the encampment.

Art Rascon reports from Tapanatepec, Mexico on the migrant caravan.

RELATED: Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US



As Sunday dawned, several in the crowd took to a microphone to chide their colleagues for the attack and urge better behavior.

