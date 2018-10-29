Migrant caravan marches on through Mexico

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4570349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Art Rascon reports from Tapanatepec, Mexico on the migrant caravan.

Thousands of migrants who are enduring brutal conditions on their journey are determined to reach the United States border, despite an offer of refuge in Mexico.ABC13's Art Rascon is in southern Mexico with the caravan.Hundreds of migrants are back on the move, after a day of rest on Sunday.Over the weekend, a local official in southern Mexico says a disturbance broke out at the encampment.As Sunday dawned, several in the crowd took to a microphone to chide their colleagues for the attack and urge better behavior.