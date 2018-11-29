POLITICS

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen as his fixer.

NEW YORK --
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, is pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 p.m. and began entering the plea.

He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

The court appearance is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumprussiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Council narrowly agrees on law firm to defend against Prop B
Early voting begins in election to fill Sylvia Garcia's seat
Beto O'Rourke not ruling out 2020 White House bid
TIMELINE: Migrant caravans and the border controversy
More Politics
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of mom whose body was found in truck
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Free roadside assistance for drivers in trouble
Show More
How some companies are helping employees lighten loan debt
9-year-old and jogger attacked by coyote in North Texas
HPD investigates after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Bride says she was groped by Sandals butler on wedding day
The 60: Stories you need to know
More News