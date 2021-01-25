Politics

Mexico's President Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador, 67, said he was receiving medical treatment and his symptoms are mild.

"As always, I am optimistic," he tweeted.



Lopez Obrador took office as president in December 2018.

He is among a number of world leaders who have contracted the virus during the pandemic. Most have since recovered. Among them: Boris Johnson of Great Britain, Emmanuel Macron of France, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambrose Mandvoul Diamini, the prime minister of Eswatini - the southern Africa nation also known as Swaziland - died in December 2020 about a month after a positive test for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicomexicocoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Amazon delivery driver finds baby abandoned by carjacker
NW Houston shooting suspect confronted by victim before killing
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
Group calls for politicians complicit in Capitol riot to resign
Former ADT technician admits to hacking home camera feeds
Houstonians have 4th highest credit card debt in US
Show More
Man killed after he falls out of pickup truck on I-45
No Layups: how do NFL teams look for a new coach or GM?
Driver tries to hit deputy at crash site, hits firetruck twice
Woman last seen walking from Missouri City home found safe
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News