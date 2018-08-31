JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain's funeral details: U.S. Capitol ceremony scheduled for Friday

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Toby Jorrin)

WASHINGTON --
Sen. John McCain's funeral is expected to include eulogies from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both blocked the Arizona Republican's own White House ambitions.

New details about plans to honor the senator continue to be released, and on Monday it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Warren Beatty would be among McCain's pallbearers at the national service on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend McCain's funeral in place of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported in May. A McCain family spokesman confirmed on Monday that the president will not be attending. Trump and McCain were publicly at odds at various points in the final years of McCain's life.

The senator, who died Saturday at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, will be honored at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 29: McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol. After a private service at 10 a.m. local time, the public can pay their respects between 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 29 would have been McCain's 82nd birthday.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30: At 9 a.m., Senator McCain and his family will process from the Arizona State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church. The public is invited to line the procession route. At 10 a.m., a memorial service will take place at the church. Former Vice President Joe Biden will pay tribute to McCain. Guests must request tickets ahead of time.
  • Friday, Aug. 31: There will be a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Vice President Mike Pence will present the Administration Wreath. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer will present the Senate Wreath. Paul Ryan will present the House Wreath. At 2 p.m., doors will be open to the public as the senator lies in state.
  • Saturday, Sept. 1: At 8:30 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial. At 10 a.m., the national memorial service will be held in a private ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. The day will include tributes by McCain's daughter Meghan and son Jimmy, Pres. George W. Bush, Pres. Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger. There will be readings by his daughter Sidney, Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Renee Fleming will perform "Danny Boy." Among the 15 pallbearers are former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.
  • Sunday, Sep. 2: The family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m. there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus will pay tribute.


McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Aug. 25, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
