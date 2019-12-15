Mayor Sylvester Turner declares victory in runoff against Tony Buzbee

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5756168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "As this election comes to a close, I could not be more grateful for this city and all of its people for allowing me to serve you as mayor," said Turner.

Turner, in declaring victory for four more years, says it’s important for labor & business to work together. Thanks diverse group of supporters. #abc13 https://t.co/e2utI2PaxN pic.twitter.com/nTntVRgM87 — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) December 15, 2019

To everyone who cast a ballot for me, knocked on doors or made phone calls, or worked on my campaign—thank you.



As this election comes to a close, I could not be more grateful for this city and all of its people for allowing me to serve you as mayor. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 15, 2019

ELECTION DAY IS UNDERWAY!!! 3 hours left to vote!!!! Are we going to become the city we know we can be, or the city we are all a little afraid of becoming? https://t.co/lYSskprG6y



#Houston #TeamBuzbee #BuzbeeforMayor #HoustonMayor #NewHouston #Buzbee #TonyBuzbee pic.twitter.com/NoKEEEGOOr — Tony Buzbee for Mayor (@buzbeeformayor) December 14, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is predicted to win the Houston mayoral race with 84% of votes counted.Turner was elected Mayor of Houston in 2015 after he defeated Bill King in the closest mayoral election in Houston history by percentage.He and his team were ecstatic as the results poured in."If there's any lesson from this campaign, it is you don't have to have as much money as somebody else. You don't have to live in a house that's as big as somebody else. You don't have to drive a car that is as fancy as somebody else. And you can still compete in the same race, and you can win," Turner exclaimed to his supporters.Buzbee stayed strong, saying his team didn't lose, they just ran out of time. "I'm not mad. I'm not bitter. I'm not discouraged," he said in a room full of his supporters.Buzbee told supporters he will wait until Sunday morning to make a concession speech, holding out hope for final voting returns.