Houston mayor signs order issuing "liveable" wage for airport workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be signing a proclamation that will allow airport workers to achieve a minimum wage living status.

A release from Turner's office states the new city policy regards the negotiation of contracts with airlines and concessionaires.

The concessionaries would enable workers to achieve a minimum of $12 per hour wage.

"I believe all employees are an important part of our workforce," Turner said during the announcement.
