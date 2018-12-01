POLITICS

'Mattress Mack' shares personal memories of President George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

"President Bush was a great man and a legendary leader for the entire world and the country," said Mattress Mack as he remembers Bush 41.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All around the world, people continue to mourn the loss of President George H.W. Bush.

But Bush's impact on Houston goes well beyond what most can imagine.

"President Bush was a great man and a legendary leader for the entire world and the country," said Jim McIngvale, better known as 'Mattress Mack.' "But most especially for Texas and Houston, and he will be missed for decades to come."

The longtime friend of the Bush's has adorned the front entrance of his Gallery Furniture flagship location with personal memorabilia from that very friendship.

One hanging picture captures Bush and Mack with a group of professional tennis players standing in Bush's living room.

"We had a great night that night," Mack said.

Picture after picture captures events and fundraisers spanning years of Bush's personal mission to constantly help others.

It's a mini-exhibition, an homage to tribute Bush 41, the man who lived to serve.

Mack says he does have some of this displayed regularly, but brought out some sentimental items to honor the legacy of his dear friend.

"President Bush was always big on writing personal thank you notes," Mack said pointing to a thank you note matted and framed on the wall. "Just such an incredible man. I must have got 20 or 30 of them."

Described as humble, friendly and a gentleman, Mack says with what you saw was what you got with Bush.

Mack ended the tour with by pointing to a memento from Bush's Navy years, displaying a slab of wood with the letters "CAVU" boldly engraved.

"One of President Bush's favorite sayings was 'CAVU,' which is from his pilot days when he was in the Navy," Mack said. "That means '(ceiling) and visibility unlimited,' and I think he's now up in heaven and it's (CAVU)."

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsmattress mackHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
Services honoring President George H.W. Bush
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Queen Elizabeth calls President Bush 'great friend and ally'
More Politics
Top Stories
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Suspect charged with capital murder in Cypress home invasion
George H.W. Bush's final words
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Services honoring President George H.W. Bush
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
President George H.W. Bush's time in Washington
Show More
President Bush reflects on aging in new video series
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
Queen Elizabeth calls President Bush 'great friend and ally'
Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
Home flooded by Harvey hits back with holiday display
More News