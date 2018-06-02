Nathan Larson is a supporter of pedophilia and thinks it's fine for men to have sex with children.
Now, he is running for Congress.
The 37-year old accountant says he is running as an independent for a U.S. House seat in Virginia's 10th congressional district.
He told WJLA that he doesn't have a problem with pedophilia.
"Like, if it's in the context of a marriage, then it, I think it's usually fine," Larson told WJLA's Tim Barber.
"Even if you're 10?" Barber asked.
"Yeah, I think it would be fine. Probably," Larson answered.
This week, the Huffington Post reported Larson's campaign website shared an IP address with chatrooms that talked about pedophilia and raping women.
WJLA reported that Larson pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the U.S. president. He went to prison, but had his voting rights restored in 2016 when then-Governor Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights for felons.
This isn't the first time Larson has run for office.
His platform in the past has included legalizing child pornography, repealing women's right to vote and abolishing state funding for girls to attend high school and college.
Related Topics:
politicssex crimeschild sex assaultcongressu.s. & world
politicssex crimeschild sex assaultcongressu.s. & world