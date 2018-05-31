POLITICS

Man physically removed from council meeting after outburst

A man had to be removed from Houston City Council today after an outburst (KTRK)

Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police officers were forced to physically remove a man from city council chambers Wednesday after he entered the room and started shouting.

The man, who spoke earlier in front of the council, said his name was Charlie Jones. His complaint was about his car being towed from private property and not being able to find where it had been towed.

He spoke for a moment in front of council and was referred to city staffers to help him figure out where his car went.

About a half-hour later as council members started talking about the city's nearly $5 billion budget, the man reentered, shouting to the mayor with his hand above his hand.

Houston police officers had to remove him physically out of the room as he continued shouting into the lobby. Officers later removed him from the building as the meeting resumed.
