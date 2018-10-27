POLITICS

Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc left trail of social media posts, past arrests

EVIDENCE ONLINE? Cesar Sayoc was active on social media in the days and weeks leading up to his arrest and also once pled guilty to "threatening to discharge a destructive device."

SAN FRANCISCO --
Investigators say Cesar Sayoc left a trail of evidence in the devices he sent - fingerprints and DNA - but also on social media. And there were warning signs in his criminal record.

Sayoc was very active on social media in the days and weeks before his arrest on Friday in connection with a mail-bombing campaign that targeted some of President Donald Trump's most prominent critics.

Sayoc posted videos on social media that appear to show him at President Trump rallies, as seen in one video he posted to Facebook in June.

Sayoc's Twitter page lists himself as a former professional soccer player, wrestler and cage fighter.


He was vocal in his support for President Trump and Republicans , posting "Red Tsunami It's Coming!" and slamming the NFL over the national anthem controversy.

We know in 2014 Sayoc was a road manager for traveling exotic male revue shows. His responsibilities included selling merchandise, coordinating bookings and supervising operations.

In a 2012 bankruptcy, when he was 50, Sayoc filed a petition saying he "lives with mom" and "has no furniture."

Before Friday, he had eight arrests in Florida, for offenses ranging from giving false information to grand theft auto.

In 2002, he pleaded guilty and got probation for threatening to discharge a destructive device. The arrest record says Sayoc called Florida Power and Light and "threatened to blow up FPL" and that "it would be worse than September 11th."

In 1994, he was also accused of domestic violence. The record says the case was disposed by the judge.
